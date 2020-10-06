UrduPoint.com
District Peace Committee Discusses Security Plan For Chehlum

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:19 PM

The district peace committee Sialkot held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the security plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) at DC Committee Room

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The district peace committee Sialkot held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the security plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) at DC Committee Room.

Sialkot District Police Officer Capt (retd) Mustansir Feroze, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Akmal, Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Sialkot Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Malik Zakir Hussain Advocate, Ayub Opel, Mufti Kifayatullah Shakir, Chaudhry Saddique Advocate, Zafar Abbas.

Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar, President District Bar Association Najamul Hassan Gillani, Deputy Director Public Relations Shehzad Ahmed Work, DO Emergency Naveed Iqbal, Sahibzada Maulana Ayub Khan, DHO Dr. Ahmed Nasir and in-charge Traffic Muhammad Asif along with local officials of departments concerned participated in the meeting.

