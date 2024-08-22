Open Menu

District Peace Committee Efforts Appreciated

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem on Thursday presided over a meeting of the

District Peace Committee.

The meeting was also attended by District Police Officer Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi and Additional Deputy

Commissioner (ADC) Umar Farooq with members of the Peace Committee.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order in the district and urged

scholars to promote peace, brotherhood, tolerance, and unity.

DPO Dr Asad Ajaz Malhi assured of foolproof security arrangements in the district.

The members of the Peace Committee appreciated efforts of the administration and police in

maintaining law and order.

