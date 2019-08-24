District Peace Committee Faisalabad reviews Muharram arrangements

District Peace Committee (DCC) meeting was held here on Saturday at DC office with the Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saif Ullah Dogar in the chair

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :District Peace Committee (DCC) meeting was held here on Saturday at DC office with the Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saif Ullah Dogar in the chair.

CPO Azhar Akram, ADCG Mian Aftab Ahmad, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza and other officers were present on the occasion.

The meeting was attended by Molana Yousaf Anwar, Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Sahibzada Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Mufti Zia Madni, Molana Riaz Kharal, Syed Jaffar Naqvi, Qari Hanif Bhatti, Aslam Bhalli, Syed Tajammal Hussain Zaidi and others.

The DC apprised the district peace committee of administrative and security arrangements being made for peaceful observance of Muharramul Harram.

He said that elaborated and foolproof Muharram arrangements were being finalized, however, religious harmony and unity was vital to keep the law & order situation in tact during the sensitive days of Muharramul Harram.

He urged the ulema of all sects to forge unity among their ranks and play role for tolerance, love, mutual respect and cooperation to foil any conspiracy against peace.

He said that vigilant eye should be kept on the anti-social elements and fiery speakers should not be invited to avoid religious hatred.

He assured that positive proposals and suggestions would be welcomed for further improvement of Muharram security plan and other arrangements.

He said that patch works, cleanliness, removal of encroachments and other necessary arrangements at mourning procession routes would be ensured.

The CPO said that ulema's cooperation was vital for religious harmony and peaceful observance of Muharram in the district.

He said that Muharram Control Room would be remained operational for the monitoring of security arrangements and the police would fulfill their responsibilities for maintain the peace during Muharramul Harram.

Members of District Peace Committee assured their full cooperation for maintaining peace and religious harmony.

Later, prayer was offered for peaceful observance of Muharramul Harram and prosperity of the country.