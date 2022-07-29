District Peace Committee meeting held

UrduPoint.com

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Manzoor Chandio on Friday directed the concerned district officials to extend coordination among religious scholars of different sects and district administration to ensure maintaining peace and harmony during the holy month of Muharam ul Haram.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of District Peace Committee(DPC).

The meeting was attended by SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh, Municipal Commissioner Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) Syed Imdad Ali Shah, officials of Shahbaz Rangers, assistant commissioners, TMOs of Larkana, Ratodero, Bakrani and Dokri, besides a large number of religious scholars of Shia and Sunni sects.

The DC urged upon the police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure law and order situation and beef up the security measures during this holy month, adding to expedite patrolling and keeping strict vigilance on Imam-Bargahs, Mosques and roads leading to central mourning procession.

He said that within one year, 350 drains had been constructed while they were bringing a better transport system along with 10 new ambulances in the city.

Urging upon the Ulemas of both sects, he said that they should realize their religious obligation and create atmosphere of brotherhood.

Citing the issues of unannounced load shedding by SEPCO (WAPDA) during the Muharram days, deputy commissioner asked wapda to ensure provision of electricity during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He also urged upon the district and regional heads of different departments that they should establish control rooms in their offices and the telephone numbers of control rooms may be sent to him at earliest.

The DC asked the DHO and Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital to establish medical camps near procession routs.

Addressing the meeting, SSP Larkana assured that all possible security would be provided during the ashura days to tackle with any untoward incident.

He said that Larkana had always been a peaceful district and its peace would be ensured.

During the meeting the Ulemas of both sects discussed their problems and assured their full cooperation in this regard.

