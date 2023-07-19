Open Menu

District Peace Committee Meeting Held

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 01:40 PM

District Peace Committee meeting held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali directed the district administration to ensure peace and harmony during Muharam.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the District Peace Committee on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, CO Municipal Corporation Tariq Paroya , assistant commissioners and scholars.

The DC directed police and law enforcement agencies to ensure law and order situationand beef up security measures.

During the meeting, Ulema discussed assured of their full cooperation.

