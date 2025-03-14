Open Menu

District Peace Committee Meeting In Nankana Sahib

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM

District Peace Committee meeting in Nankana Sahib

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) A meeting of the District Peace Committee was held in Nankana Sahib under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tasleem Akhtar Rao. The meeting aimed to promote brotherhood, interfaith harmony and peace in the district.

According to DC office, AC, District Officers, political leaders and members of the Peace Committee attended the meeting. Eminent scholars from various schools of thought emphasized the importance of religious tolerance, brotherhood and fraternity.

The DC highlighted the district's upcoming celebrations, including Youm Ali, Baisakhi Festival, Easter and the Urs Mubarak of Baba Navlakh Hazari.

He stressed the need for collective efforts to maintain peace and harmony during these events.

Rao commended the Peace Committee members for their role in promoting social peace and religious tolerance.

He emphasized the importance of close ties with religious leaders and scholars in maintaining peace and security.

The meeting concluded with prayers for the country's security and the martyrs of Balochistan.

He assured that foolproof security arrangements would be made for all events and no one would be allowed to disturb the district's peace.

