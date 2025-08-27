District Peace Committee Meeting Scheduled to Ensure Peaceful Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A significant meeting of the District Peace Committee has been scheduled on August 27 (Tomorrow) at 1130 am in the Sachal Sarmast Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's office. The meeting will be chaired by Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Rahujo and will be attended by senior officials including SSP Khairpur Rangers Wing Commander and other members of the District Peace Committee

On the same day at 230 pm a separate meeting will be held to discuss arrangements for the upcoming Rabi-ul-Awal celebrations with a focus on Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The meeting aims to ensure peace and order in the district during the festivities and to make necessary arrangements for the celebrations.

The meetings are expected to deliberate on various aspects of maintaining peace and harmony in the district and to take concrete steps to ensure a peaceful and joyous celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. The district administration is committed to providing a secure environment for the celebrations and to ensure that the festivities are conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner.