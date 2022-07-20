District peace committee meets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :A meeting of District Peace Committee (DPC) and ulema was held here on Wednesday with DPO Bilal Zafar Sheikh in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO Sargodha said that DPC played an important role in maintaining law and order situation during Muharram.

He said that peace committee would be consulted in case of any emergency.

He asked the ulema to cooperate with the police to ensure law and orderin the country.