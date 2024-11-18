Open Menu

District Peace Committee Meets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2024 | 06:08 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the District Peace Committee was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office, during which law and order in the district was reviewed.

The meeting was attended by MPA Khalid Mahmood Warran, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz, religious scholars and officials from the Traders' Association. During the meeting, MPA Khalid Mahmood Warran, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, and DPO Asad Sarfraz expressed that Bahawalpur is a cradle of peace. They urged the members of the District Peace Committee to play their role in maintaining peace.

They emphasized that messages of peace, tolerance, patience, and coexistence should be conveyed from the pulpit and the platform. The Deputy Commissioner stated that cleanliness is half of faith and called for raising awareness among people about cleanliness and keeping the area tidy. On this occasion, the members of the District Peace Committee remarked that Bahawalpur is a peaceful region characterized by exemplary harmony. At the end of the meeting, prayers were offered for the security, development, and prosperity of the country.

