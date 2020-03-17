UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Peace Committee Meets

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:45 PM

District peace committee meets

A meeting of district peace committee was held here on Tuesday with CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed in the chair

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :A meeting of district peace committee was held here on Tuesday with CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed in the chair.

Religious leaders from different schools of thought of the city announced to extend cooperation for averting coronavirus. They said that awareness campaign would be launched from mosques.

Ulema and Masheikh will create awareness among citizens about coronavirus in Juma and other religious congregations.

CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed urged the ulema and mashaikh to spread Islamic message of cleanliness to avoid the virus. He advised the citizens not to hold marriage parties and social ceremonies in these circumstances.

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed and SSP Operations Muhammad Naveedwere also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Marriage From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Air War College

1 minute ago

AED100 million in programmes to support residentia ..

2 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific suspends all flight operations from M ..

4 minutes ago

NHSRC launches Messenger experience to aid locals ..

8 minutes ago

PM utilizing maximum resources for the development ..

10 minutes ago

IG Prisons inspects precautionary measures in dist ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.