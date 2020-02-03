UrduPoint.com
District Peace Committee Meets CPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:25 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas held a meeting with members of District Peace Committee and Ulemas of different schools of thought to promote religious harmony and urged them to play their active role in eliminating crime from the society here on Monday

Besides, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Faisal, Chief Traffic Officer Ali Akbar, SP Potohar Syed Ali, SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Saddar Zia Ud Din and others also participated in the meeting at CPO office.

Addressing the meeting, the CPO said Ulemas were those who call the people towards virtue and noble causes.

He urged Ulema to disseminate message in their sermons to prevent youngsters from wrongdoings and other social crimes.

The district peace committee members appreciated the performance of the Rawalpindi police in digging out local, national gangs and hardcore criminals.

