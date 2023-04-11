(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :A meeting of District Peace Committee held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office today. District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner City Fazal-ul- Rehman, President Central Association of Traders Hafiz Mohammad Yunus, Mohammad Abdul Razzaq Shaiq, Faqir Habib Rahman Akhtar, Mufti Javed Mustafa Saeedi, Colonel (Rtd) Dr. Syed Shafiq Ahmed, Riaz Hussain Shah, Makhdoom Syed Amjad Bukhari, Sadiq Jafri Advocate, Ehsanullah Rahat, Kamran Geelani, Muhammad Akbar Aftab, Ali Naqi Hashmi, other members of the District Peace Committee, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Muhammad Baqir and officers of other relevant departments were also present.

Assistant commissioners of other tehsils also attended the meeting through a video link.

The security and other related arrangements for Hazrat Ali Youm-e-Shahdat were reviewed in the meeting. Deputy Commissioner said that the members of the district peace committee should play their role in the establishment of peace in society.

He directed that officers of concerned departments should ensure the cleaning of the procession routes. The street lights installed on the routes of processions should be kept functional. Electricity and telephone cables should also be fixed properly.

He said the officers and staff of the Health Department and Rescue 1122 should perform their duties with dedication. DPO Syed Muhammad Abbas Shah said that fool-proof security arrangements will also be ensured at the procession routes. He said that the members of the district peace committee should play a key role in maintaining peace.