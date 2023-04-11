Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

District Peace Committee Reviews Arrangements For Hazrat Ali's Youm-e-Shahadat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

District Peace Committee reviews arrangements for Hazrat Ali's Youm-e-Shahadat

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :A meeting of District Peace Committee held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office today. District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner City Fazal-ul- Rehman, President Central Association of Traders Hafiz Mohammad Yunus, Mohammad Abdul Razzaq Shaiq, Faqir Habib Rahman Akhtar, Mufti Javed Mustafa Saeedi, Colonel (Rtd) Dr. Syed Shafiq Ahmed, Riaz Hussain Shah, Makhdoom Syed Amjad Bukhari, Sadiq Jafri Advocate, Ehsanullah Rahat, Kamran Geelani, Muhammad Akbar Aftab, Ali Naqi Hashmi, other members of the District Peace Committee, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Muhammad Baqir and officers of other relevant departments were also present.

Assistant commissioners of other tehsils also attended the meeting through a video link.

The security and other related arrangements for Hazrat Ali Youm-e-Shahdat were reviewed in the meeting. Deputy Commissioner said that the members of the district peace committee should play their role in the establishment of peace in society.

He directed that officers of concerned departments should ensure the cleaning of the procession routes. The street lights installed on the routes of processions should be kept functional. Electricity and telephone cables should also be fixed properly.

He said the officers and staff of the Health Department and Rescue 1122 should perform their duties with dedication. DPO Syed Muhammad Abbas Shah said that fool-proof security arrangements will also be ensured at the procession routes. He said that the members of the district peace committee should play a key role in maintaining peace.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Bahawalpur Abdul Razzaq Rescue 1122 Mufti

Recent Stories

UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Grou ..

UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses relations with Aze ..

6 minutes ago
 PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM gov ..

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM govt completes one-year period

35 minutes ago
 Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakist ..

Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakistan: Info Minister

47 minutes ago
 Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 ..

Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 April

2 hours ago
 The Premiere Of The Play Â«FragiÂ» Took Place In K ..

The Premiere Of The Play Â«FragiÂ» Took Place In Kyrgyzstan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering f ..

Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering for clients

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.