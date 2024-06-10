District Peace Committee reviews arrangements for Eid, Moharram

The Bahawalpur District Peace Committee meeting was held, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, in the committee room of the DC's office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Bahawalpur District Peace Committee meeting was held, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, in the committee room of the DC's office.

The meeting was attended by DPO Asad Sarfraz, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr Sana Ramchand, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Ahmad Sher Gondal, President of the Traders Association, members of the District Peace Committee and officers from relevant departments.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa stated that Bahawalpur district is a peaceful district. He urged the scholars to spread the message of peace and harmony from the pulpits, as it is the foundation of islam. He highlighted that the best arrangements for cleanliness would be made during Eid-ul-Azha.

He also emphasized that members of the District Peace Committee should play a key role in promoting interfaith harmony.

District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz stated that foolproof security arrangements are being made at Eid Gahs for Eid-ul-Azha.

He emphasized that no one would be allowed to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of Bahawalpur district.

The Deputy Commissioner assured that the maintenance, repair and lighting arrangements for Moharram procession routes will be completed on time.

Members of the District Peace Committee assured the district administration and police of their cooperation in implementing measures to maintain peace. They pledged to convey messages of peace, brotherhood and inter-Muslim unity from the pulpits.

The meeting concluded with prayers for the safety, progress and prosperity of the country.