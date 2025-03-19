Open Menu

District Peace Committee Reviews Arrangements For Youm-e-Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM

District peace committee reviews arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A meeting of the District Peace Committee was held in the committee room of the Commissioner's Office.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq and District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters, religious scholars from various schools of thought, officials of Anjuman-e-Tajiran (traders association), members of the Peace Committee, and officers from relevant departments attended the meeting. Assistant Commissioners and Peace Committee members from other tehsils also participated via video link. The meeting reviewed the security and other arrangements for processions and gatherings on Youm-e-Ali.

The deputy commissioner stated that Bahawalpur is a peaceful region and its people are peace-loving. He urged the members of the District Peace Committee to play their role in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere in the society.

He directed to ensure excellent arrangements for the cleanliness of the procession routes on martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA). He instructed that the sewerage system be repaired and street lights be kept functional on the procession routes.

DPO Asad Sarfraz stated that foolproof security arrangements should be ensured on the procession routes and at the venues of gatherings on the Youm-e-Ali (RA). He mentioned that the police force is performing duties for the security arrangements of mosques and Imambargahs during Ramazan. The DPO added that foolproof security arrangements will also be made on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Scholars from various schools of thought and representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran expressed their views at the meeting. Afterward, prayers were offered for the security, progress, prosperity, and stability of peace in the country.

