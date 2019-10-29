UrduPoint.com
District Peace Committee To Discuss Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Arrangements

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:37 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :District Peace Committee will meet on November 2 at Deputy Commissioner Office. The meeting will be presided over by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed and attended by members of District Peace Committee and officers of concerned departments.

The meeting will review the arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

