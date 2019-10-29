District Peace Committee to discuss Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) arrangements

District Peace Committee will meet on November 2 at Deputy Commissioner Office. The meeting will be presided over by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed and attended by members of District Peace Committee and officers of concerned departments

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :District Peace Committee will meet on November 2 at Deputy Commissioner Office. The meeting will be presided over by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed and attended by members of District Peace Committee and officers of concerned departments.

The meeting will review the arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).