District Peace & Interfaith Harmony Committee Meeting Held

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :District Peace and Interfaith Harmony Committee meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza in which district officers and all members participated.

They presented their recommendations and suggestions which were implemented by the administration as per law.

Deputy Commissioner while addressing the meeting, expressed his views that those who spread mischief will be dealt with iron hands.

The district administration has completed the preparations for Ramazan.

The public is requested to fully implement the code of conduct issued by the administration in Ramadan. DC said that we should show full unity and sacrifice in Ramazan, which was taught by our Prophet Muhammad PBUH to the Muslim Ummah.

Unity is the foundation of islam and by following it, we can live a successful life, he said and added that there is a need for people of all schools of thought to come together in one place.

