District Petrol Pump Committee Meeting Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmed Raza presided over a meeting of the district committee for issuance of no-objection certificate (NOC) for petrol pumps.

The committee disposed of all six pending cases.

The officers of the departments concerned attended the meeting and issued NOCs to four applicants. The remaining two applications were disposed of over non-payment of the government dues.

The ADCG said that on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan, the district committee held meetings during the last month and currently there was not a single application for NOC of petrol pump was pending.

