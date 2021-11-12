UrduPoint.com

District Petrol Pumps Committee Meeting Held

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 04:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia, taking notice of the pending reports of NoC of petrol pumps Friday, directed all officers concerned to submit their reports within a week and send these to the relevant forum

He was addressing a meeting of District Petrol Pumps Committee also attended by ADCG Bilal Feroz Joyia, AC Kotmomin and officers of concerned departments.

In the meeting five cases of petrol pumps were presented for approval, including one each of Municipal Corporation, District Council and Kot Momin, while two cases were of tehsil Bhalwal.

The meeting decided to take action against people running pumps without NoCs.

