District Petrol Pumps Committee meeting held in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :ADCG, Bilal Ferooz Joyia Saturday directed all officers concerned to submit their reports within a week and send them to the relevant forum, taking the notice of the pending reports of NOC of petrol pumps.

He was addressing to the meeting of District Petrol Pumps Committee.

In the meeting, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and officers of concerned departments were also present.

It was told to the meeting that 137 applications were received for petrol pumps across the district in which 40 from Tehsil Sargodha, 9 from Bhalwal, 5 from Shahpur, 4 from Bhera, 6 form Sahiwal and 13 from Tehsil Kotmomin.