District Planning And Design Committee (DPDC) Approves 13 Schemes Under Punjab Municipal Services Program (PMSP)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 03:25 PM

District Planning and Design Committee (DPDC) approves 13 schemes under Punjab Municipal Services Program (PMSP)

District Planning and Design Committee (DPDC) has approved 13 new schemes under Punjab Municipal Services Program (PMSP) with an estimated amount Rs. 32.9 million

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :District Planning and Design Committee (DPDC) has approved 13 new schemes under Punjab Municipal Services Program (PMSP) with an estimated amount Rs. 32.9 million.

While Rs. 107.7 million are being spent of 10 development projects in the district. It was revealed in a meeting of district planning and design Committee presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners Sillanwali and Kotmomin Tehsils, Deputy Director Development Shafique Niazi and officers of metropolitan Corporation Sargodha.

In a meeting 8 development schemes of tehsil council Sargodha with estimated amount of Rs. 19.

5 million, one scheme of tehsil Sillanwali worth Rs. 4.1 million and four schemes of Tehsil Kotmomin worth 9.2 million were presented before District Planning and Design Committee.

The meeting was told that under Punjab Municipal Services Program Rs. 107.3 million are being spent of 10 development projects in the district of which on 24 schemes of Tehsil Council Sargodha Rs. 72.8 million while Rs. 25.3 million are being spent on 3 development schemes of Tehsil Council Sillanwali.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer had directed that any negligence and corruption in development works would not be tolerated, adding that the schemes should be completed in given period and constructive work must be durable and standardized.

