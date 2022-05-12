District planning, design committee meets

District Planning and Design Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya at the DC office, here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :District Planning and Design Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya at the DC office, here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Talha Zubair and other officers including Tariq Paroya, Khaliqdad Gara and Muhammad Usman Akram.

Officers of relevant departments including Traffic Police, Sargodha Development Authority (SDA), Building, Housing, WAPDA and Environment were also president.

As many as 145 cases of municipal corporation including one flour mills, two petrol pumps, a hospital and 141 shops, and 65 cases of district council including 11 petrol pumps, three marriage halls, two hospitals, five commercial markets, 10 plazas and 34 shops were presented for approval in the meeting.