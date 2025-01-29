District Planning & Design Committee Reviews 144 Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the District Planning & Design Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem on Wednesday.
The committee reviewed a total of 144 cases, including 93 from the Municipal Corporation, 11 from the District Council, five from MC Shahpur, nine from Sillanwali, 11 from Bhalwal, six from Kot Momin, and nine from MC Sahiwal.
The deputy commissioner stressed the importance of adhering to relevant laws and public interest when approving maps for commercial and business buildings. He instructed authorities to thoroughly scrutinise applications to prevent any obstacles in future urban development and traffic management plans.
The committee rejected commercialisation cases on roads less than 20 feet wide.
Additionally, DC Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem directed officials to conduct a fresh survey of plazas in the city and take legal action against plaza owners lacking parking facilities. He also ordered action under building laws against vehicle workshops operating outside the designated building lines.
The meeting was attended by ADCG Umar Farooq, Committee Secretary Malik Faisal, and other committee members.
