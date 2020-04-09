UrduPoint.com
District Police Arrest 64 POs, 11 Afghan Nations Among 109 Suspects

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:57 PM

The district police during the month of March continued crackdown against anti-social elements under National Action Plan (NAP) and arrested 109 suspects including 64 proclaimed offenders and 11 illegal Afghan residents

DI KHAN APRIL 09(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police during the month of March continued crackdown against anti-social elements under National Action Plan (NAP) and arrested 109 suspects including 64 proclaimed offenders and 11 illegal Afghan residents.

The spokesman for the police department said Thursday that the 64 proclaimed offenders were wanted to police in murder, attempt to murder and other cases of heinous crimes.

He said a total 29 search operations and crack-downs were carried out in DI Khan City, Thesils Paharpur and Kulachi and Parova circle.

The police recovered two Kalashnikovs, 13 rifles, 40 guns and 56 pistols of different bores, 7 daggers of prohibited sizes as well as 1374 cartridges of different bores.

In crackdowns against drug peddlers, 38.931 kilogram hashish, 1.455 gram heroin, 11,520 kilogram Bhang (hemp plant), 158 gram ice as well as 16 bottles of liquor were recovered. The police also seized non custom-paid vehicles including 3 fielder-cars, 3 Suzuki (Vitz), 2 Primo, one Axio car, one Indus Corolla, one Jimny Jeep , 2 Prado, one X-corolla and one Mark-x car from the drug peddlers during raids and search operations.

The police booked 11 Afghan nationals over violation of Foreign Act while 3,759 liters Iranian Diesel and 991 liters gasoline were also seized and cases were registered against 36 culprits under Petroleum Act.

