District police arrests four POs, 21 criminals in tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) ::District police Tank during crack down on criminals on Friday arrested four Proclaimed Offenders and 21 others criminals while recovering arms and ammunition from their possession.

District Police Officer Muhammad Arif Khan while talking to Journalists stated that the police checked 38 houses in the jurisdiction of Gomal Police Station, Gul Imam and Mulazai Police Station under the supervision of SDPO Rural.

The police arrested four POs, 21 criminals and recovered six rifles, one short gun, rounds and 50 gram hashish from their possession.

The DPO said that raids were made on criminals to maintain peace during Muharram ul Harram.

He said that Muharram ul Harram is the Holy month so it is responsibility of every citizen to play role for the maintenance of peace and tranquility.

The DPO further informed that three persons were arrested involved in the blind murder of a watchman Hameed Ullah few days ago in Sub-Division Jandola.

The arrested persons were identified as Zeeshan, Fahim and Shahzeb and recovered arms used in murder the DPO added.