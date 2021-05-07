District police carried out snap checking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :District police in a bid to ensure protection of life and property of people carried out snap checking with the help of traffic police.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi several vehicles were checked and fancy number plates and tinted windows of vehicles and motorcycles were removed.

Meanwhile entry and exit checkpoints were set up in different areas of the district with a pledge to take action against criminals and anti-social elements without any discrimination.

The purpose of snap checking is to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people as well as to deal with criminals, social evils and terrorists with iron fists.