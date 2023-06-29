District Police chalked out security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Hyderabad District Police has chalked out a security plan for Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a press release issued by the Public relation officer (PRO) District Police has prepared an Eid Security Plan under supervision of SSP Sajid Ameer Sadozai to carry out foolproof security, Police picketing and patrolling for cattle markets, Eid Bazaars, Shopping centres, Eid Gah, Imam Bargahs and Eid congregations.

He said that cattle markets had been set up in different areas of Hyderabad District before Eid-ul-Azha where a large number of police officers and jawans were also performing their duties.

PRO further said that the SSP directed to ensure patrolling of police on a regular basis on entrance and exit routes of cattle markets and surroundings keeping in view the prevailing situation and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.