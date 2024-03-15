Open Menu

District Police Conducts Counter-terrorism Mock Rehearsal In Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) In a proactive measure to enhance preparedness against terrorism and emergency situations, the district police conducted a mock rehearsal at Mardan Session Court on Friday.

Led by the district police force, the joint rehearsal included participation from Rescue 1122, RRF Commando Squad, and Elite Forces' Special Commandos, aiming to effectively counter any potential emergency scenario.

During the exercise, police personnel showcased their skills while heavy police contingents swiftly surrounded the Session Court from all directions, with the operation lasting for 30 minutes.

Upon the activation of the siren, a robust contingent of police, bomb disposal squad, Rapid Response Force (RRF) commandos, and Elite Forces promptly mobilized to the scene.

The mock exercise serves the purpose of maintaining personnel readiness and equipping them with the necessary skills to handle emergency situations.

With the ongoing security challenges in mind, the objective is to deploy police, elite forces, Quick Response Force (QRF), RRF, and other personnel swiftly to the scene in the event of any incident, particularly to combat terrorism.

Highlighting citizen responsibility, Security In-charge Abdul Sajid Khan emphasized the importance of promptly reporting any suspicious individuals or activities to law enforcement, demonstrating civic duty and contributing to community safety.

