District Police Conducts Flag March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

District police conducts flag march

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The district police under the direction of DPO Ahmad Mohyuddin, here on Sunday conducted a flag march keeping in view the country's current situation.

The flag march started from police lines and culminated at the same place after passing through the city bazaar.

The squads of Dolphin Force, Elite Force, traffic police and district police participated.

The purpose of the flag march was to inform the public that District Police Dera Ghazi Khan is ready to deal with any untoward situation.

