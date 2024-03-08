District Police Conducts Self-defense Training For University Of Jhang Students
The District Police of Jhang conducted a comprehensive self-defense training session for the students of the University of Jhang. Led by the spokesperson of Jhang Police, Irfan Haider, along with Incharge of Elite Force Sub Inspector Ali Saqlain and Lady Sub Inspector Fiza Rukh Fatima, the session focused on equipping students with essential techniques for self-defense
During the training, students were educated on various self-defense techniques to protect themselves against different forms of harassment, both psychological and physical. They were also provided with crucial insights on defending against sexual attacks, ensuring that they are equipped to safeguard themselves in any situation.
By gaining valuable knowledge about self-defense and learning how to apply these techniques effectively, the students of the University of Jhang are now better prepared to face and overcome potential threats, making their campus a safer and more secure environment.
This proactive effort by the Jhang Police exemplifies a commitment to the safety and well-being of the community, empowering the younger generation with the skills and knowledge they need to protect themselves.
