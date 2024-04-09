District police distributes Eid gifts among families of martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In a gesture of goodwill, the District Police had distributed Eid gifts and Eidi among the families of twenty five police martyrs

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Incharge of all five circles of the district, personally visited the residence of martyrs' families on Tuesday to deliver the Eid gifts and flowers to them.

DPO Naseebullah Khan, while speaking to this news agency said that police force pay tribute to the services and sacrifices of those who laid their lives in line of duty and safeguarding the motherland.

