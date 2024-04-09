Open Menu

District Police Distributes Eid Gifts Among Families Of Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 10:17 PM

In a gesture of goodwill, the District Police had distributed Eid gifts and Eidi among the families of twenty five police martyrs

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) In a gesture of goodwill, the District Police had distributed Eid gifts and Eidi among the families of twenty five police martyrs.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Incharge of all five circles of the district, personally visited the residence of martyrs' families on Tuesday to deliver the Eid gifts and flowers to them.

DPO Naseebullah Khan, while speaking to this news agency said that police force pay tribute to the services and sacrifices of those who laid their lives in line of duty and safeguarding the motherland.

