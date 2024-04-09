District Police Distributes Eid Gifts Among Families Of Martyrs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 10:17 PM
In a gesture of goodwill, the District Police had distributed Eid gifts and Eidi among the families of twenty five police martyrs
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) In a gesture of goodwill, the District Police had distributed Eid gifts and Eidi among the families of twenty five police martyrs.
The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Incharge of all five circles of the district, personally visited the residence of martyrs' families on Tuesday to deliver the Eid gifts and flowers to them.
DPO Naseebullah Khan, while speaking to this news agency said that police force pay tribute to the services and sacrifices of those who laid their lives in line of duty and safeguarding the motherland.
APP/adg/378/
Recent Stories
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies aged 94
'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime minister Simon Harris?
Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead
Zelensky inspects fortifications around Kharkiv amid Russian attacks
Top Swiss party demands Council of Europe pullout after climate ruling
SPSC announces result of Combined Competitive examination 2022
Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregations in Hyderabad
Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update
ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in illegal kidneys transplant
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Punjab Tax Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid2 minutes ago
-
Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregations in Hyderabad12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Punjab Tax Day2 minutes ago
-
President Zardari felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on Eid ul Fitr2 minutes ago
-
Visual storyteller Jimmy Nelson visits Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
CM message on Pakistan’s Constitution Day2 minutes ago
-
Tragic day in Attock: 3 lives lost, 3 injured in separate incidents2 minutes ago
-
NTDC to ensure uninterrupted power supply across country on Eid holidays2 minutes ago
-
Shawwal moon sighted, Eid on Wednesday2 minutes ago
-
SPP Larkana provides Eid gifts among 187 Police martyred families2 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 Attock cancels Eid holidays to ensure timely emergency services2 minutes ago
-
RTA recovers Rs 450,000 in excess fares, slaps Rs125,000 fine on transporters2 minutes ago