District Police finalise security plan for Ramzan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The District Police Officer (DPO) district Kurram Muhammad Imran on Friday finalised a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace and order during the holy month of Ramzan.

Presiding over a meeting, he directed all the DSPs, and SHOs to beef up the security of mosques, imambarghas, bazaars, and public places, especially the flour distribution points to avoid any untoward incident.

The DPO further directed to increase mobile patrolling in the city to keep eye on suspicious activities and respond to any emergency timely.

He instructed all the police officers and Jawans to perform their duty with honesty and dedication to ensure the protection of the lives and properties of the masses.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Saad Munir visited various bazaars and markets in the city, checked the price list and took on-spot action against profiteers.