District police foil smuggling bid, recover huge quantity of drugs

The district police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics worth millions of rupees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and arrested two inter-provincial drug peddlers

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) : The district police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics worth millions of rupees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and arrested two inter-provincial drug peddlers.

DSP Chotta Lahore Taj Mohammd Khan and SHO Shafiq Ahmed and Inquiry Officer Sayed Khan told a press conference that SHO Shafiq Ahmed received a tip-off about smuggling of narcotics.

The SHO along with his police teams started snap checking of vehicles on Sheraabad Main road and intercepted a Hino truck. During checking of the vehicle police team recovered 12234 grams hashish, 2132 gram opium and 3101 heroin from cavities of the truck and arrested two accused from the spot.

The accused were identified Mohammad Asif and Kalim residents of Sheikupura, Punjab, who during initial inquiry said that they purchased the narcotics from Jahangira and were taking to Punjab for sale.