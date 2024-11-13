District Police Have Arrested Three Criminals
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The district police have arrested three criminals including two thieves and recovered a stolen motorcycle and Rs 100,000 cash from them here in the limits of Paroa police station on Wednesday.
According to police spokesman, the district police, led by District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, were making all out efforts to eradicate all crimes from the society.
He said a team of Paroa police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Gulsher Khan traced theft cases and arrested two alleged thieves namely Saif Ullah son of Zulfiqar and Shehzad son of Ahmad Nawaz. The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle and Rs 100,000 cash from them. The accused were allegedly involved in several theft cases.
In another operation, the same police arrested accused Shahzaman alias Ali son of Muhammad Iqbal, resident of Paroa, who was nominated in a murder case.
Recent Stories
Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan
Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ACS visits Nishtar hospital to check services delivery after complaints6 minutes ago
-
Law Minister thanks CM for approving additional funds for LMH6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi assures support to establish cherat cement unit in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers nabbed red handedly in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on various KP feeders notified6 minutes ago
-
CM participate in ceremony at BISE Peshawar6 minutes ago
-
Businessmen apprise newly appointed Chief Collector Custom about issues affecting Pak-Afghan trade16 minutes ago
-
Rainfall expected in upper regions to improve air quality:PMD16 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecasts for Sukkur16 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers nabbed red handedly in DI Khan26 minutes ago
-
Govt to establish four centre of excellence to promote education among Special Children26 minutes ago
-
Parents urged to cooperate with polio teams36 minutes ago