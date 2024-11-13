Open Menu

District Police Have Arrested Three Criminals

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The district police have arrested three criminals including two thieves and recovered a stolen motorcycle and Rs 100,000 cash from them here in the limits of Paroa police station on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, the district police, led by District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, were making all out efforts to eradicate all crimes from the society.

He said a team of Paroa police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Gulsher Khan traced theft cases and arrested two alleged thieves namely Saif Ullah son of Zulfiqar and Shehzad son of Ahmad Nawaz. The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle and Rs 100,000 cash from them. The accused were allegedly involved in several theft cases.

In another operation, the same police arrested accused Shahzaman alias Ali son of Muhammad Iqbal, resident of Paroa, who was nominated in a murder case.

