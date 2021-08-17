District Police Hyderabad finalizes security plan to ensure law, order during Youm-e-Ashur

The District Police Hyderabad had finalized the security plan to ensure law and order during Youm-e-Ashur to be observed here on Wednesday like other parts of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The District Police Hyderabad had finalized the security plan to ensure law and order during Youm-e-Ashur to be observed here on Wednesday like other parts of the country.

According the security plan, around five thousand Policemen will perform duty under leadership of SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh to maintain foolproof security during mourning processions and 200 other small and big processions to be brought out from different parts of Hyderabad City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad Rural talukas of the district, the Police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Besides deployment of Police Commandos, the Rapid Response Force contingent will also be deployed at important places in order to avert any untoward incident during Youm-e-Ashur, the spokesman informed and added that 1500 Policemen will perform duty at the main mourning procession which will be brought out from Qadamgah Moula Ali and will culminate at Karbala Dadan Shah.

He informed that walk through gates along with metal detectors will also be installed at seven entry points of the route of main mourning procession while the links roads and streets will be sealed with barbwire in order to prevent entry of unauthorized persons.

The spokesman said that the activities of the participants of the main mourning procession will also be monitored from CCTVs for which a control room is being established under supervision of SDPO of the Police City Office.

Around 700 Policemen will perform duty at the main Tazia Procession which will be taken out after termination of the main mourning procession, the spokesman informed that 650 Policemen will also be deployed outside Imambargahs and places where Majalis-e-Shaam-e-Gariban will be held after culmination of all mourning processions.

The spokesman informed that Police contingents have already been deployed at important places and main roads as well as internal and external routes of Hyderabad district in order to avert any untoward incident.