District Police Hyderabad Releases Annual Performance Report 2019

The District Police Hyderabad had busted 63 criminal gangs with arrest of three terrorists and 123 outlaws from different parts of the district during the year 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The District Police Hyderabad had busted 63 criminal gangs with arrest of three terrorists and 123 outlaws from different parts of the district during the year 2019.

In the annual performance report 2019, released by the spokesman of the District Police Hyderabad on Tuesday, the police also gunned down a high profile criminal, arrested 33 outlaws and a kidnapper during 33 police encounters during the year 2019.

Besides, the police nabbed 3,042 criminals involved in minor crimes along with 15 mobile snatchers, 691 street criminals, 139 vehicle lifters, 156 extortionists, 156 proclaimed offenders and 826 absconders from different parts of Hyderabad City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad Rural talukas of the district.

The police also seized eight grenades, two each AK-47 rifles and shot guns, six repeater guns, eight revolvers and 294 pistols along with huge quantity of live bullets and cartridges.

The police also registered 653 cases against drug traffickers and recovered 304 grams heroin, 1258 kilograms and 243 grams charas, 784 kilograms and 600 bhang, 120 kilograms and 505 grams of opium and 109 grams ice with thousands liters homemade illicit liquor and 2108 bottles foreign made liquor. The Police also seized 14 four wheels vehicles and 62 two wheel bikes with arrest of vehicle lifters.

During the year 2019, the Police also initiated action against "Manpuri" and "Gutka" business and registered 995 cases with arrest of 1146 dealers and recovery of 1231845 sachet of Indian Gutka, 212108 sachet of Manpuri.

