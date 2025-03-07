District Police Launch Crackdown Against Drug Pushers
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 02:10 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The district police on Friday in a crackdown against drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth thousands of rupees.
The police spokesman said the crackdown had been launched on the instruction of District Police Officer (DPO), Farhan Khan.
A team led by Station House Officer (SHO), Sarai Salah Police Station, Saddiq Shah arrested a person namely Umar Ali and recovered hashish 2.35 Kgs from his possession.
Hattar Police arrested an absconder, Mastana Gul and recovered 3.14 Kgs hashish from him, he added.
A team of Najeebullah Police Station apprehended a man identified as Naseer and recovered 30 liters liquor from his custody.
The police registered cases against the accused and launched further investigations.
