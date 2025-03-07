Open Menu

District Police Launch Crackdown Against Drug Pushers

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 02:10 PM

District police launch crackdown against drug pushers

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The district police on Friday in a crackdown against drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth thousands of rupees.

The police spokesman said the crackdown had been launched on the instruction of District Police Officer (DPO), Farhan Khan.

A team led by Station House Officer (SHO), Sarai Salah Police Station, Saddiq Shah arrested a person namely Umar Ali and recovered hashish 2.35 Kgs from his possession.

Hattar Police arrested an absconder, Mastana Gul and recovered 3.14 Kgs hashish from him, he added.

A team of Najeebullah Police Station apprehended a man identified as Naseer and recovered 30 liters liquor from his custody.

The police registered cases against the accused and launched further investigations.

