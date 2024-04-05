- Home
District Police Launches Crackdown On Timber Mafia, Urges Forest Officials To Take Action
Published April 05, 2024
District Police Officer (DPO) Manshera Shafiullah Gandapur Friday has initiated a crackdown targeting the timber mafia and associated drug dealers
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Manshera Shafiullah Gandapur Friday has initiated a crackdown targeting the timber mafia and associated drug dealers.
The operation gained momentum when Buttle Police intercepted a truck loaded with wood, thwarting an attempt to smuggle wood worth over 2.4 million rupees. Additionally, a vehicle used for wood smuggling was seized during the operation.
The apprehension led to the arrest of Bismillah alias Shinna the driver of the wood-loaded vehicle, along with individuals identified as Bilal Khan, Ajmal and Ahsan Fiaz, all hailing from Bheri Kand.
Further investigations are underway to ascertain the source of the large quantity of wood cut from the forests and the methods employed for its transportation. DPO Manshera has also emphasized that if any official from the Forest Department is found complicit in these illegal activities, strict legal actions will be taken against them as well.
Forest Department officials have been urged to awaken from their negligence and actively participate in combating the timber mafia. They are encouraged to identify and report illegal activities, ensuring the eradication of the timber mafia's stronghold from the district.
