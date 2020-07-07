District police nab 721 drug peddlers in drive against ICE; recover 33 kg ICE: SSP Operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police in special drive against ICE drug, its peddlers and smugglers apprehended 721 accused and recovered 33 kg ICE from their custody, said SSP Operation Mansor Aman.

Taking notice of a social media video in which a lady showed use of ICE in public parks of Peshawar, the SSP formed a committee and directed DSP City to take action against the drug peddlers.

In his video message released here Tuesday he said that the public places would not be allowed to be used for use of drugs and warned strict action against drug users, peddlers and sellers.

He said district police had already launched an awareness drive in coordination with line departments to sensitize youth about consequences of use of ICE drug.

He urged masses to cooperate with the police and inform drug users, peddlers and smugglers in case of any information.