UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Police Nab 721 Drug Peddlers In Drive Against ICE; Recover 33 Kg ICE: SSP Operation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

District police nab 721 drug peddlers in drive against ICE; recover 33 kg ICE: SSP Operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police in special drive against ICE drug, its peddlers and smugglers apprehended 721 accused and recovered 33 kg ICE from their custody, said SSP Operation Mansor Aman.

Taking notice of a social media video in which a lady showed use of ICE in public parks of Peshawar, the SSP formed a committee and directed DSP City to take action against the drug peddlers.

In his video message released here Tuesday he said that the public places would not be allowed to be used for use of drugs and warned strict action against drug users, peddlers and sellers.

He said district police had already launched an awareness drive in coordination with line departments to sensitize youth about consequences of use of ICE drug.

He urged masses to cooperate with the police and inform drug users, peddlers and smugglers in case of any information.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Drugs Social Media From

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor G ..

14 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe spacecraft encaps ..

29 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 44,000 addition ..

44 minutes ago

ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university st ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Land Department launches real estate promoti ..

2 hours ago

InfinixHot 9 play,more storage, more fun!

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.