District police nabbed 20 gamblers in different of the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The police have arrested 20 alleged gamblers and recovered money from their possession during raids at Blaired and Snooker Clubs in the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that police teams of several police stations conducted raids at Blaired and Snooker Clubs in different areas of the district and took 20 alleged gamblers into custody.

The police recovered playing cards and cash 14,000 from their possession.

The police have registered cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.