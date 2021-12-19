District police of Bahawalpur arrested 10 drug pushers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The Bahawalpur police have arrested 10 alleged drug pushers and recovered 403 liters liquor during raids conducted at dens in different areas of the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that following the directions received from higher officials, the district police conducted raids at dens in different areas of the district and took 10 alleged drug pushers into custody.

"The police recovered 403 liters liquor and items used in liquor manufacturing factory from the possession of the accused," he added.

He concluded that the police had lodged cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.