District Police Officer distributes free-of-cost helmets

GHALANAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Fazal Ahmad Jan Tuesday distributed free-of-cost helmets among motor bike riders here to sensitize people about wearing helmets.

During his visit to Commerce College here, he said that serious natures of injuries could be averted during accidents by wearing helmet.

On the occasion, the DPO advised the bike-riders to wear the helmet for safety of their own as well as the family.

Later License In-charge Wasim Khan issued fines to various bike-riders for not wearing helmets while driving.