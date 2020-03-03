UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Police Officer Distributes Free-of-cost Helmets

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:26 PM

District Police Officer distributes free-of-cost helmets

District Police Officer Fazal Ahmad Jan Tuesday distributed free-of-cost helmets among motor bike riders here to sensitize people about wearing helmets

GHALANAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Fazal Ahmad Jan Tuesday distributed free-of-cost helmets among motor bike riders here to sensitize people about wearing helmets.

During his visit to Commerce College here, he said that serious natures of injuries could be averted during accidents by wearing helmet.

On the occasion, the DPO advised the bike-riders to wear the helmet for safety of their own as well as the family.

Later License In-charge Wasim Khan issued fines to various bike-riders for not wearing helmets while driving.

Related Topics

Police Visit Commerce Family

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment ..

29 minutes ago

Quetta wins the toss, asks Qalandars to bat first

47 minutes ago

RAKEZ meets with power sector leaders at Middle Ea ..

59 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Middle East Energy

59 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler signs agreement to establish Academy ..

59 minutes ago

Darren Sammy rejects rumors of “differences” b ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.