District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu, Nisar Ahmad Visits PAL Hangu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2023 | 06:09 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu, Nisar Ahmad visits PAL Hangu

District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu, Nisar Ahmad on Thursday visited Police Assistance Lines (PAL) Hangu and inspected its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu, Nisar Ahmad on Thursday visited Police Assistance Lines (PAL) Hangu and inspected its various sections.

He witnessed the working of various sections and stressed utilizing all available resources for the facilitation of complainants.

He also highlighted the significance of developing harmony and cohesion in the information-sharing system to control and prevent crimes.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO directed the police force to remain vigilant and perform duties with professional exuberance to come up to the expectations of people.

