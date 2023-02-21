UrduPoint.com

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran Visits Police Stations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 06:29 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Tuesday visited Cantt and Sajid Shaheed police stations and inspected their new buildings.

He checked record of the police stations and working of different sections.

DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that the department was fully aware of problems being faced by policemen and was striving for provision of facilities.

He listened to the complaints of various citizens visiting the police stations and ordered the SHOs concerned to resolve their issues.

