District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar forms a special 'Haider Squad' to control crime

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2023 | 07:42 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar on Monday formed a special "Haider Squad" comprised of 40 jawans to control crime in the district

Addressing the meeting with delegations of the traders union and civil society network on Monday, the district police officer said that 16 motorcycles have been provided to the Haider Squad to patrol the district under the vision to control crime.

He said that two vehicles of Elite Force would also be deployed with the squad to continue patrolling round the clock.

The DPO said that officers concerned have been directed to install CCTV cameras at all business points and link these cameras with the safe city project and geo-tracking system.

He said that the protection and public lives and properties were the top responsibility of the police department adding that all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

