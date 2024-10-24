Open Menu

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq Holds Open Court

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 07:38 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq holds open court

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq held an open court in his office and issued orders to the officers concerned for immediate redress of citizens' problems

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq held an open court in his office and issued orders to the officers concerned for immediate redress of citizens' problems.

The DPO also issued orders to all SHOs across the district to hold open courts in their police stations and to provide all facilities to the complainants coming to the police stations.

He said that the purpose of holding the open court is to provide speedy justice to the citizens, restore trust between the citizens and the police and make Sialkot district a cradle of peace.

