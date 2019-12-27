UrduPoint.com
District Police Officer (DPO) Umer Saeed Malik Reshuffles 11 Station House Officers (SHOs)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 05:34 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Umer Saeed Malik reshuffles 11 station house officers (SHOs)

District Police Officer (DPO) Umer Saeed Malik Friday reshuffled 11 station house officers (SHOs) at different police stations and posted a woman SHO for the first time in Okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Umer Saeed Malik Friday reshuffled 11 station house officers (SHOs) at different police stations and posted a woman SHO for the first time in Okara.

According to a police spokesman the DPO posted Sub-Inspector Munazzah Muhammad Ali as SHO Police Station Mian Chorasta.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Arshad has been posted as SHO Ravi Police Station, Inspector Ghulam Rasool SHO Satghara, Sub-Inspector Ahsan Ameen SHO Shergarah, Inspector Rana Imran SHO Saddar Deepalpur, Inspector Mansha Aftaf SHO Haveli Lakha, Sub-Inspector Arslan Azam SHO Baseerpur, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ejaz Bhatti SHO Mandi Ahmadabad and Saadat-Ullah has been posted as SHO Chuchak Police Station.

