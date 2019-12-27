District Police Officer (DPO) Umer Saeed Malik reshuffles 11 station house officers (SHOs)

(@FahadShabbir)

District Police Officer (DPO) Umer Saeed Malik Friday reshuffled 11 station house officers (SHOs) at different police stations and posted a woman SHO for the first time in Okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Umer Saeed Malik Friday reshuffled 11 station house officers (SHOs) at different police stations and posted a woman SHO for the first time in Okara.

According to a police spokesman the DPO posted Sub-Inspector Munazzah Muhammad Ali as SHO Police Station Mian Chorasta.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Arshad has been posted as SHO Ravi Police Station, Inspector Ghulam Rasool SHO Satghara, Sub-Inspector Ahsan Ameen SHO Shergarah, Inspector Rana Imran SHO Saddar Deepalpur, Inspector Mansha Aftaf SHO Haveli Lakha, Sub-Inspector Arslan Azam SHO Baseerpur, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ejaz Bhatti SHO Mandi Ahmadabad and Saadat-Ullah has been posted as SHO Chuchak Police Station.