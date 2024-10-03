Open Menu

District Police Officer Kasur Holds Open Court In Chunian

Published October 03, 2024

District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in Chunian



KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur, Muhammad Isa Khan on Thursday held an open court in Chunian. The purpose of open court was to provide a platform for citizens to voice their complaints regarding police services, and DPO promptly issued orders to resolve them on the spot.

The open court was attended by DSP Chunian Iftikhar Awan, other police officers, and SHOs of the circle, along with businessmen, journalists, civil society members, and citizens.

On this occasion, the DPO emphasized that the purpose of the open court is to provide timely justice and public service, affirming their commitment to working day and night to achieve this goal.

