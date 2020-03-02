District Police Officer Khanewal Ali Waseem assumes charge of his office

Newly appointed District Police Officer Ali Waseem assumed charge of his office, here on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Newly appointed District Police Officer Ali Waseem assumed charge of his office, here on Monday.

He replaced DPO Faisal Shehzad, who was transferred to Lahore. The newly deputed DPO Ali Waseem visited Police Lines and inspected police parade. He instructed police officials to serve masses with complete dedication. He directed them to be polite in dealings with general public.