District Police Officer Shangla Visits Check Posts, Reviews Measures Against Corona Spread

Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:45 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla, Malik Ijaz Wednesday visited police posts situated on bordering areas of the district and reviewed measures being taken against spread of corona

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla, Malik Ijaz Wednesday visited police posts situated on bordering areas of the district and reviewed measures being taken against spread of corona.

He also visited various markets of the city and directed police force to beef up the measures needed to contain disease adding the precaution is of supreme importance to stop virus from spreading.

He urged public to remain indoors, avoid visiting public places and maintain social distancing to prevent corona infection.

He also directed indiscriminate action against those found guilty of flouting the order of provincial government regarding closure of public transport as part of enhancing security measures.

