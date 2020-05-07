District Police Officer signs regularization order of Special Police Force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Swat Qasim Ali Khan here on Thursday said in the past tense situation, the Special Police Force stood side by side with the regular force to defend the homeland.

While signing the regularization order of the Special Police Force a District Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government fulfilled its promise and made all the Special Police Force personnel from Swat district permanent, including 56 lady constables.

He said that the Special Police Force in the past tense situation together with the Pakistan Army and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police under one flag to fight terrorism. The personnel of SPF sacrificed their life and brought peace and order in the province, DPO Qasim Ali Khan said, adding "The Special Police Force was a part of the force in the past and is still a part of the force now and I hope that they would show more dedication and commitment toward maintaining peace in the entire Malakand division including Swat district.

" DPO Qasim Ali Khan said that the force would perform their duties better and more efficiently than before and would not spare any sacrifice for the sake of the beloved homeland. He also congratulated them on their permanence.

He also expressed the hope that the force would not hesitate to make any sacrifices in defending the motherland and would fight with bravery against anti-state elements like they did and given sacrifices in the past.